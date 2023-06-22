X

Check your credit card statements, Alpharetta police warn

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is warning patrons of Alpharetta eateries to check their credit card statements for charges they might not recognize.

According to police, “detectives identified an employee who worked at both Coalition and JINYA that had been skimming credit card payments and transferring the funds into their personal account.” The employee was immediately fired from both establishments as soon as the situation was discovered.

During the investigation, multiple other victims and charges were also found. Detectives believe there may be more individuals impacted by this fraud. If you suspect you are a victim, contact Detective G. Foster with details at gfoster@alpharetta.ga.us or 678-297-6364; reference case #2305-0006.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
