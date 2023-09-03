Chattahoochee Nature Center plans fall native plant sale

The weather will cool off and when it does gardeners know it is time to plant so dense root systems can develop over the cold winter. The Chattahoochee Nature Center is ready to help with their fall native plant sale 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16 at the center greenhouse, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell. Members only can shop early 4-7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 14.

Presented by Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, horticulturists and local experts will be onsite to help shoppers find the right plants to attract butterflies, pollinators, birds, as well as herbs and veggies for edible gardens.

Sale includes collections of plants for rock gardens, sunny borders, water-wise landscapes, shade, and dry shade as well as the wetter and/or wilder areas of gardens. Choose from flowers, ferns, shrubs, trees, groundcovers and grasses.

Free admission to the sale and plants range from $5 to $35. All proceeds support gardens, education, and conservation by the Horticulture Department.