Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy plans dragonfly discovery

The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy is hosting dragonfly specialist and naturalist/environmental educator Roseanne Guerra noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Hewlett Lodge in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation area, 1978 Island Ford Parkway, Sandy Springs.
This beginner’s guide to dragonflies will include a presentation in Hewlett Lodge, at the Visitor Center, followed by a 10-minute walk in the park to view dragonflies. Adults and children 10 years and older are invited to participate. Cost: $5 for adult CNPC members, $10 for non-members and children are free.
Registration is required: www.chattahoocheeparks.org/event-486862.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest