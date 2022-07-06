Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy plans dragonfly discovery

This beginner’s guide to dragonflies will include a presentation in Hewlett Lodge, at the Visitor Center, followed by a 10-minute walk in the park to view dragonflies. Adults and children 10 years and older are invited to participate. Cost: $5 for adult CNPC members, $10 for non-members and children are free.

Registration is required: www.chattahoocheeparks.org/event-486862.