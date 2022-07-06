BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-285 south ramp to I-20 east
Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy plans dragonfly discovery

A dragonfly’s huge eyes, likes those of the blue dasher shown here, occupy nearly all of its head — one of the differences between dragonflies and damselflies, which have smaller eyes with a gap between them. CHARLES SEABROOK

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy is hosting dragonfly specialist and naturalist/environmental educator Roseanne Guerra noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Hewlett Lodge in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation area, 1978 Island Ford Parkway, Sandy Springs.

This beginner’s guide to dragonflies will include a presentation in Hewlett Lodge, at the Visitor Center, followed by a 10-minute walk in the park to view dragonflies. Adults and children 10 years and older are invited to participate. Cost: $5 for adult CNPC members, $10 for non-members and children are free.

Registration is required: www.chattahoocheeparks.org/event-486862.

