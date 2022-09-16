ajc logo
Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy needs your enthusiasm

Volunteers with the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy reinforcing a trail. COURTESY CHATTAHOOCHEE NATIONAL PARK CONSERVANCY

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell-based Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy is seeking volunteers. The nonprofits’ Volunteer In The Park (VIP) program supports the 48-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area running through metro Atlanta and its 66 miles of cultivated trails.

The program is essential to maintaining this national park. Not only fun and rewarding to volunteer with people who share your passion for nature, scheduled events can also help students and employees fulfill required volunteer hours.

Upcoming opportunities in the park include the Monthly Trail Day on Sept. 17, CNPC & Environment Georgia Volunteer Day on Sept. 24, Volunteer Trail Day on Oct. 1 and High School Volunteer Clean-up Day on Oct. 22.

Details: https://chattahoocheeparks.org/page-18116.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
