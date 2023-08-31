Celebrate fall with your hand-made scarecrows in Alpharetta

According to historians, the Egyptians were the first people to use scarecrows to protect their wheat fields along the Nile River. Downtown Alpharetta doesn’t have crops to protect, but creative scarecrows will entertain visitors Sept. 28 through Oct. 30.

The city is encouraging schools, families, organizations and local businesses to apply online to have their scarecrows displayed along city streets. Scarecrows will be judged the week of Oct. 9 in these categories:

• Most Scary Crow • Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Crow • Most Creative Crow • Most Humorous Crow • Coolest School Crow

Winners will be announced at a free Boo Bash 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at The Grove behind Alpharetta Community Center with kids activities, food, crafts, games and music. Award announcements begin at 6:30 p.m.

Scarecrow applications are due Friday, Sept. 8: www.bit.ly/ScarecrowApp. Details about the 2023 Scarecrow Harvest: www.bit.ly/AlpharettaScarecrows23.