Bring your pup and run or walk the Alpharetta K-9 5K

Credit: Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation

Credit: Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta K-9 5K run/walk takes place 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at 6500 North Point Parkway.

The event supporting the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation, invites the public to join the fun by running down North Point Parkway with friends, family, or with your furry, four-legged companions.

The fundraiser benefits programs that support:

  • Local law enforcement and first responders, and the families of those injured or killed in the line of duty
  • CPR training, car seat safety programs and other community information
  • Purchase of necessary equipment and training programs to help public safety employees maintain the highest levels of productivity and performance
  • Training related to disaster relief and support

Enter as a corporate team of runners or become a sponsor by contacting Joe Wargo at 678-557-1329 or apsf5k@gmail.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Mother’s Day in Atlanta
