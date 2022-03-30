Award-winning Alpharetta Farmers Market returns April 2

Each week, the farmers market offers locally grown produce, natural meat, fresh flowers and plants, hand-crafted gifts, jellies, sauces, soaps, homemade bread, desserts, and baked goods, as well as local raw honey, food vendors and other Southern food producers.

Sponsored by the Alpharetta Business Association and Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Alpharetta Farmers Market has consistently been voted a top farmers market in the area.