Award-winning Alpharetta Farmers Market returns April 2

The Downtown Alpharetta Farmers Market reopens 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Apr. 2 in the Alpharetta Town Green area. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

The Downtown Alpharetta Farmers Market reopens 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Apr. 2 in the Alpharetta Town Green area. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago

The Downtown Alpharetta Farmers Market reopens 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday April 2 in the Alpharetta Town Green area at City Center in front of City Hall on North and South Broad Streets. The farmers market will be open each Saturday through Nov. 26.

Each week, the farmers market offers locally grown produce, natural meat, fresh flowers and plants, hand-crafted gifts, jellies, sauces, soaps, homemade bread, desserts, and baked goods, as well as local raw honey, food vendors and other Southern food producers.

Sponsored by the Alpharetta Business Association and Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Alpharetta Farmers Market has consistently been voted a top farmers market in the area.

Details including a list of vendors, volunteer opportunities and parking information: www.alpharettafarmersmarket.com.

