Autrey Mill Nature Preserve adds wildlife rehabilitation program

As part of Johns Creek’s recreation and parks system, the city manages a facility usage agreement with the nonprofit Autrey Mill Nature Preserve Association for programs and events at the Autry Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Road. A recent amendment will add a wildlife rehabilitation program and clarify when an off-duty police officer must be present at rental events serving alcohol.
The rehabilitation program, which has already begun but will now be officially expanded, takes in orphaned, injured or sick wildlife and provides care for successful release back into the wild based on guidelines from the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association. The program will accept small mammals (squirrels, chipmunks, shrews, moles, cottontails and opossums) and in rare cases small species reptiles and waterfowl (box turtles, sliders, non-venomous snakes and amphibians).
The agreement also clarifies the parameters for alcohol consumption on the premises and requires an off-duty Johns Creek police officer be present for package rentals (rental of two or more buildings) while alcohol is being served.
