X

Autrey Mill Nature Preserve adds wildlife rehabilitation program

Credit: Autrey Mill Nature Preserve

Credit: Autrey Mill Nature Preserve

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

As part of Johns Creek’s recreation and parks system, the city manages a facility usage agreement with the nonprofit Autrey Mill Nature Preserve Association for programs and events at the Autry Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Road. A recent amendment will add a wildlife rehabilitation program and clarify when an off-duty police officer must be present at rental events serving alcohol.

The rehabilitation program, which has already begun but will now be officially expanded, takes in orphaned, injured or sick wildlife and provides care for successful release back into the wild based on guidelines from the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association. The program will accept small mammals (squirrels, chipmunks, shrews, moles, cottontails and opossums) and in rare cases small species reptiles and waterfowl (box turtles, sliders, non-venomous snakes and amphibians).

The agreement also clarifies the parameters for alcohol consumption on the premises and requires an off-duty Johns Creek police officer be present for package rentals (rental of two or more buildings) while alcohol is being served.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

City to buy land for new parks in Southeast Atlanta5h ago

WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers at Midtown shooting scene
14m ago

Credit: Jenny Kane

TSA PreCheck members can now use iPhone as ID at ATL checkpoint
1h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Awesome daughter, wonderful mom.’ Atlanta teacher dies from lupus
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Awesome daughter, wonderful mom.’ Atlanta teacher dies from lupus
4h ago

Credit: AP photo/Marta Lavandier

Marcell Ozuna celebrates milestone with teammates .... and President George W. Bush?
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

Leadership Perimeter announces graduates of 2023 class
1h ago
Johns Creek moving forward to widen Jones Bridge Road
17h ago
Start the weekend wind down at Sandy Springs’ Sundown Socials
18h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top