Area artists invited to complete metro Atlanta artist survey

The 20-question survey at www.publicinput.com/artists should be completed by May 12. Initial findings will be announced at the ARC’s Arts Forum on June 9, at the conclusion of this year’s Arts Leaders of Metro Atlanta Workshop.

“A vibrant arts and culture community plays a transformative role in addressing broader civic issues,” said Marian Liou, Community Engagement and Arts Program Manager at ARC. “We believe artists can and should play a key role in the planning process from the very start, both as essential members of the community and also by bringing creative approaches to community needs and opportunities.”