Alpharetta zoning meeting to evaluate mixed use on Northwinds Parkway

Alpharetta will conduct a Community Zoning Information Meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 10, at City Hall to learn about a request to allow a 238,017-square-foot wellness center, a 119-room boutique hotel, 37 condominium units and 35,400 square feet of retail/restaurant use on Northwinds Parkway near the intersection with Kimball Bridge Road.
This online informal meeting will allow the public to view current applications and speak with the applicants.
The development, tentatively called “The Bailey,” would be located at 2650 Northwinds Parkway and also include above and below grade parking, a fine dining restaurant, and a condo building with ground level retail. The wellness center will house a training facility and outpatient services.
Details on how to join the meeting: www.tinyurl.com/TheBailey.