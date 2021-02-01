X

Alpharetta zoning meeting to evaluate mixed use on Northwinds Parkway

If approved, “The Bailey,” at 2650 Northwinds Parkway will include a wellness center, boutique hotel, 37 condominium units and 35,400 square feet of retail/restaurant use. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
If approved, “The Bailey,” at 2650 Northwinds Parkway will include a wellness center, boutique hotel, 37 condominium units and 35,400 square feet of retail/restaurant use. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Alpharetta will conduct a Community Zoning Information Meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 10, at City Hall to learn about a request to allow a 238,017-square-foot wellness center, a 119-room boutique hotel, 37 condominium units and 35,400 square feet of retail/restaurant use on Northwinds Parkway near the intersection with Kimball Bridge Road.

This online informal meeting will allow the public to view current applications and speak with the applicants.

The development, tentatively called “The Bailey,” would be located at 2650 Northwinds Parkway and also include above and below grade parking, a fine dining restaurant, and a condo building with ground level retail. The wellness center will house a training facility and outpatient services.

Details on how to join the meeting: www.tinyurl.com/TheBailey.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.