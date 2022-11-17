ajc logo
Alpharetta turns over road maintenance inside The Gathering

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved an agreement with BB Morrison Park regarding maintenance responsibility for streets within The Gathering Alpharetta at Haynes Bridge Road and Morrison Parkway.

Fulton County has taken over utility easements for water and sewer facilities within the project. Fulton is then obligated to inspect, replace, repair and maintain those facilities. Since the water and sewer lines are underground, the city and county had agreed the city would perform all aesthetic repairs to hardscape and landscape following any county repairs.

The recently approved legal agreement notes that BB Morrison Park is forming a property owners association which will be responsible for future restoration and maintenance work related to the roadways after the county has restored the impacted area to a safe condition. There is no fiscal impact on the city.

