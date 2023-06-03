Alpharetta to begin Mid Broadwell Park improvements

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $392,021 contract with Tri Scapes for Mid Broadwell Park improvements.

The project will include connecting the existing restroom to Fulton County’s sanitary sewer system, constructing a gravel drive and parking lot with eight parking spaces and one van-accessible handicap parking space, grading and installing an under drain system for a future 4,500-square-foot playground area and installation of a 5-foot concrete sidewalk around the playground, connecting to the restroom and parking.