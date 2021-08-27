Alpharetta to apply for grants for streetscape, pedestrian plaza and Alpha Link Connector

The Atlanta Regional Commission is currently accepting applications for preliminary engineering funding of projects identified in adopted Livable Centers Initiative Plans. As a result, Alpharetta will apply for grants for the Milton Avenue Streetscape and Pedestrian Plaza and Alpha Link Connector projects.
The city has estimated construction for the Milton Avenue project will cost nearly $4 million. Using construction costs as a basis, the Milton Avenue Preliminary Engineering Phase is estimated at $600,000, with a 20% city match of $120,000.
For the Alpha Link project, construction costs are estimated to be near $6.5 million. Preliminary engineering phase effort is assumed at $1.25 million with a required 20% city match of $250,000. The North Fulton Community Improvement District is assisting with the preparation of this application.