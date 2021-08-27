Alpharetta to apply for grants for streetscape, pedestrian plaza and Alpha Link Connector

The city has estimated construction for the Milton Avenue project will cost nearly $4 million. Using construction costs as a basis, the Milton Avenue Preliminary Engineering Phase is estimated at $600,000, with a 20% city match of $120,000.

For the Alpha Link project, construction costs are estimated to be near $6.5 million. Preliminary engineering phase effort is assumed at $1.25 million with a required 20% city match of $250,000. The North Fulton Community Improvement District is assisting with the preparation of this application.