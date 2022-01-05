Alpharetta to apply for grant to fund officer training house

A multi-purpose training house will provide opportunities for police officers to conduct continuous use of force/de-escalation training using realistic scenarios. These situations give officers real-world experience in handling incidents where de-escalation is necessary to prevent the use of physical force and, when physical force is needed, training in using force more effectively and often at lower levels.

According to documents submitted by the police department, “While the department has recently moved into a new training facility, funds were not provided for the purchase of a multi-purpose training house which has severely limited the quality and frequency of real-world scenarios focusing on the use of force/de-escalation.”