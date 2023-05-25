X

Alpharetta swears in substitute city solicitors

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Alpharetta appointed Kelsie Mattox Speight as municipal court solicitor where she acts as a prosecuting attorney for minor cases such as misdemeanors and traffic violations. In the event she needs to be absent, the operation of the court requires the need of a substitute solicitor. The Alpharetta City Council recently approved Speight’s recommendations of Joseph Cusack and Margaret Benson to serve as substitute solicitors.

Cusack is Deputy Director and General Counsel for the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission where he runs the day-to-day operations within the agency. Cusack supervises the legal, audit and education divisions and represents the State of Georgia enforcing and litigating the Georgia Campaign Finance Act. He also oversees and regulates statewide, local and municipal elected officials, candidates and lobbyists.

Benson currently serves as a part-time assistant solicitor for Johns Creek and is an instructor with the Gwinnett County Police Academy. She previously served as senior assistant district attorney in the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb1h ago

Credit: Andy Peters

Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company sets stage for impending split
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Trooper comforts baby after chase ends in crash, shooting in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
7h ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
7h ago

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Alpharetta approves plan for five homes on Mayfield Road
3h ago
In Fulton County, social safety net relies on nonprofits
7h ago
Johns Creek Cauley Creek Park taking shape
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top