Alpharetta swears in substitute city solicitors

Alpharetta appointed Kelsie Mattox Speight as municipal court solicitor where she acts as a prosecuting attorney for minor cases such as misdemeanors and traffic violations. In the event she needs to be absent, the operation of the court requires the need of a substitute solicitor. The Alpharetta City Council recently approved Speight’s recommendations of Joseph Cusack and Margaret Benson to serve as substitute solicitors.

Cusack is Deputy Director and General Counsel for the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission where he runs the day-to-day operations within the agency. Cusack supervises the legal, audit and education divisions and represents the State of Georgia enforcing and litigating the Georgia Campaign Finance Act. He also oversees and regulates statewide, local and municipal elected officials, candidates and lobbyists.

Benson currently serves as a part-time assistant solicitor for Johns Creek and is an instructor with the Gwinnett County Police Academy. She previously served as senior assistant district attorney in the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit.