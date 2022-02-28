Alpharetta sets priorities for Wills Park improvements

Alpharetta’s Director of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services, Morgan Rodgers, recently presented the city council with a list of priorities for improvements using the Wills Park Bond.
The projects currently being considered include improving two of the gateway entrances one at the corner of Old Milton and Wills Road and the other at Roswell Street with additional signage.
The plan also includes connecting the Spine Trail with a 10 to 12-foot trail through the park to connect the gateway entrances.
Rodgers also noted the Wacky World Dog Park has outlived its life and will be replaced with another community-built playground with plans to keep historical and personal elements of the current playground. This park will increase in size, include water features and receive drainage/stormwater system improvements.
The Wacky World restrooms are servicing several locations in the park and will be increased from 4 stalls to 10 stalls.
Requests for proposals have gone out with plans to present the to the city council in April. Overall design could take 12 to 15 months to complete, but the city hopes to have completed designs for the restroom building and Wacky World playground by August so that construction can begin in Jan. 2023.
If there is money left in the bond, the city will next look to improve the Disc Golf Course and enhance parking areas.
