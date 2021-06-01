Alpharetta seeks input on potential parks bond referendum

The Alpharetta City Council needs the help of Alpharetta residents in making this decision. Residents are invited to view information about the bond referendum and the projects that are currently being discussed at www.alpharetta.ga.us/ParksBond.

After reviewing the documents, residents are asked to provide their thoughts and questions via email to CityCouncilandMayor@alpharetta.ga.us or in person at the next city council meeting 6:30 p.m. June 7 at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.