Alpharetta seeks input on potential parks bond referendum

Alpharetta is considering a referendum to be placed on this November’s ballot to ask voters if the city should take out a $29.5 million general obligation bond to fund a variety of public parks projects.
The Alpharetta City Council needs the help of Alpharetta residents in making this decision. Residents are invited to view information about the bond referendum and the projects that are currently being discussed at www.alpharetta.ga.us/ParksBond.
After reviewing the documents, residents are asked to provide their thoughts and questions via email to CityCouncilandMayor@alpharetta.ga.us or in person at the next city council meeting 6:30 p.m. June 7 at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.