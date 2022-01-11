Alpharetta seeking volunteers for homeless count

Alpharetta is seeking volunteers to join a county-wide effort to conduct the federally mandated Homeless Point In Time Count during the evening of Thursday, Jan. 27.
Each January volunteers and public officials attempt to count the community’s homeless population. Results provide important insights for developing strategies to reduce homelessness and help develop services for those living in this situation .
The effort is spearheaded by Fulton County and the Fulton County Continuum of Care, which offers housing assessments, emergency shelter placement, referrals to diversion and homeless prevention services and links to long-term housing resources.
Volunteers must register by Jan. 20 and will be trained prior to going into the field. While conducting the count, each team will be accompanied by a public safety officer and a professional staff member. Register to volunteer: https://bit.ly/3n0LJVc.
