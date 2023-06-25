Alpharetta rolls along as bicycle friendly community

The League of American Bicyclists have once again recognized Alpharetta as a Bicycle Friendly Community. The city along with the nonprofit Bike Alpharetta worked together to maintain the status, one of only 12 communities in Georgia designated as bike friendly.

Overall, the LAB ranks Georgia as the 24th bicycle friendly state. In the metro Atlanta area, Alpharetta, Decatur, Roswell, Peachtree City and the City of Atlanta hold the designation.

The League was founded in 1880 as the League of American Wheelmen to improve road riding conditions. The organization provides communities with information on how to make roadways safer, promotes the benefits of bicycling and advocates with local, state and federal campaigns to create a safer environment for cyclists.

The BFB designation lasts four years, after which the city must reapply to maintain or improve their status. Alpharetta currently holds a bronze rating.