Alpharetta residents reminded to take Horizon 2040 surveys

Alpharetta is reminding citizens they have until June 21 to participate in six online activities to help shape the city’s comprehensive plan known as Horizon 2040. The public is invited to share thoughts and concerns on topics that will shape Alpharetta’s future.
This citizen-focused initiative began in Fall 2020 to define the Alpharetta of tomorrow and the plan for how to achieve that vision. Currently 6 main topics are grouped into activities for input: growth management, vacant office and retail space, traffic/walkability, housing, open space, and placemaking.
Participate in Horizon 2040: www.tinyurl.com/AlphaHorizon2040.