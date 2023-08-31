Alpharetta residents can apply now for absentee ballots

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago
Alpharetta voters can request absentee ballots for the upcoming 2023 municipal election. This fall’s ballot includes races for mayor and three seats on the Alpharetta city council.

Voters may submit their absentee ballot applications online through the Georgia Secretary of State’s office: https://securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/absentee-ballot-request, via email to Elections.Absentee@fultoncountyga.gov, fax at 404-612-3697, or by mail to the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, Absentee Ballot Division, 130 Peachtree Street SW, Suite 2186, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Download the absentee ballot application: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaAbsenteeBallot. Application must be received by the election office 11 days before the election.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
