Alpharetta recommends specific streets for tree conservation

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved changes to the Unified Development Code related to tree preservation in the downtown area.

To preserve the character and existing tree canopy in the downtown district, specimen trees and “trees of quality” located in front building setbacks along the following streets have been identified for tree conservation: Academy St., Canton St., Church St., Cumming St., Marietta St., Mayfield Road, Milton Ave., and Roswell St.

Specimen trees qualify for special consideration for preservation based on size, type, condition, location or historical significance and meet minimum size criteria depending on their location.

A “tree of quality” is defined as any tree that merits special consideration due to historical significance, ideal shape and structure or uniqueness of the species as determined by the city.

North Main St., was removed from the list because it is a part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s construction project.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
