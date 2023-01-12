Alpharetta recommends specific streets for tree conservation

To preserve the character and existing tree canopy in the downtown district, specimen trees and “trees of quality” located in front building setbacks along the following streets have been identified for tree conservation: Academy St., Canton St., Church St., Cumming St., Marietta St., Mayfield Road, Milton Ave., and Roswell St.

Specimen trees qualify for special consideration for preservation based on size, type, condition, location or historical significance and meet minimum size criteria depending on their location.