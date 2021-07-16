Alpharetta police motorcade Friday for officer who died with COVID-19

Martin was a beloved officer, colleagues say. Following his death, police placed his patrol car in front of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety building and adorned it with photos and memories from fellow officers.

“We have lost a truly beloved and wonderful man,” Police Chief John Robison wrote on the department’s Facebook page following Martin’s death. “He spent most of his adult life selflessly serving others through the military and law enforcement, and we will always be grateful for his servant’s heart.”

An obituary by Northside Chapel funeral home in Roswell said Martin, 42, was born in Tacoma, Washington. Having grown up in a traveling military family he graduated from high school in Japan, the obituary said.

Before joining Alpharetta police in 2009, Martin worked as a police officer for Kennesaw State University, the online funeral home tribute said

Alpharetta police Facebook posts honoring Martin or informing the public about his funeral services had hundreds of shares on the social media site.

According to Maria Martin’s GoFundMe page, the couple and their three children tested positive for COVID-19 in April. Martin, Maria and their daughter Rosie were hospitalized, the post said. The mother and daughter were released but Martin got progressively worse.

On the GoFundMe site, Maria Martin said the funds would help with family recover from financial setbacks due to illness. More than $33,000 had been raised Thursday afternoon.

Donations for the family can also be made through the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation website, a police Facebook post said.