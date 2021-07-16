Alpharetta police motorcade Friday for officer who died with COVID-19

Alpharetta police will form a funeral procession Friday along Old Milton Parkway to honor an officer who died after a nearly three-month battle with COVID-19.
The police department has invited the community to stand along the road to honor Officer Clinton Martin Sr., who will be escorted to the funeral service by the motorcade.
Martin died July 3 with family by his side, his wife Maria Martin wrote on the GoFundMe fundraising site. His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at North Point Community Church. Church doors will open at 1 p.m. The police procession will begin at Wills Road and end at North Point Parkway.
Burial service is scheduled to take place Wednesday at Georgia National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
Martin was a beloved officer, colleagues say. Following his death, police placed his patrol car in front of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety building and adorned it with photos and memories from fellow officers.
“We have lost a truly beloved and wonderful man,” Police Chief John Robison wrote on the department’s Facebook page following Martin’s death. “He spent most of his adult life selflessly serving others through the military and law enforcement, and we will always be grateful for his servant’s heart.”
An obituary by Northside Chapel funeral home in Roswell said Martin, 42, was born in Tacoma, Washington. Having grown up in a traveling military family he graduated from high school in Japan, the obituary said.
Before joining Alpharetta police in 2009, Martin worked as a police officer for Kennesaw State University, the online funeral home tribute said
Alpharetta police Facebook posts honoring Martin or informing the public about his funeral services had hundreds of shares on the social media site.
According to Maria Martin’s GoFundMe page, the couple and their three children tested positive for COVID-19 in April. Martin, Maria and their daughter Rosie were hospitalized, the post said. The mother and daughter were released but Martin got progressively worse.
On the GoFundMe site, Maria Martin said the funds would help with family recover from financial setbacks due to illness. More than $33,000 had been raised Thursday afternoon.
Donations for the family can also be made through the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation website, a police Facebook post said.