Alpharetta partnering with North Fulton Community Charities for food drive

Alpharetta is inviting residents and businesses to participate in the city’s holiday food drive now through Friday. Donations will help stock the shelves at the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry. All contributions benefit families in need right locally, in North Fulton County.
Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at any of 11 locations around downtown Alpharetta, including four outdoor collection trees.
Indoor donation bins:
· Alpharetta Adult Activity Center, 134500 Cogburn Rd.
· Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St.
· Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza
· Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St.
· Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy St.
· Avalon Concierge Valet Parking, 400 Avalon Blvd.
· Wills Park Recreation Center, 11925 Wills Rd.
Outdoor Collection Trees:
· Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce St.
· Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza
· Kale Me Crazy, 50 Canton St.
· Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, 10 Roswell St.
The items most needed this year include Hamburger Helper, cookie/cake/cornbread mixes, mac ‘n cheese, peanut butter, nut butters, jelly, flavored pasta, rice, canned chili, oatmeal packs, canned meats and tuna, grits, pasta sauce, tomato sauce and paste, dried beans, canned veggies (No Green Beans), condiments, diapers and toiletry items
Information about North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry, including a regularly updated list of most needed items: https://nfcchelp.org/food-bank.
