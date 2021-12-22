Alpharetta offering vacation watch program

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety offers residents leaving town for the holidays a free Vacation Watch Program. When registered with pertinent information about your home, travel and contact information, Alpharetta police officers will periodically stop by your residence and check windows and doors to make sure your home remains safe.
This service is provided to residents during an extended absence due to vacation, holiday travel or family emergency.
Register your home with the Vacation Watch Program at https://bit.ly/30HQgTX.
Most local municipalities offer similar programs. Check with your local police before leaving town.
About the Author
Editors' Picks