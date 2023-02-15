Alpharetta offering spring disaster preparedness class

Alpharetta’s Community Emergency Response Team is offering a series of nine classes to learn about disaster preparedness and basic response skills.
The CERT program helps participants know how to prepare for hazards that could impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills like fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.
Following training, CERT members can assist others after an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT members are also encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in the community.
CERT Training will consist of eight evening classes 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 1 through April 26, with one Saturday Class and Graduation 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. (No class is held April 5, to observe Fulton County Schools’ spring break). All classes are held at the Roswell-Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center, 11565 Maxwell Road in Alpharetta.
Register by Feb. 22 at https://forms.office.com/g/KpJntEk8YM. Participants must be at least 21 years old, live in Fulton County and attend all classes.
