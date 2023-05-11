Alpharetta offering new purposeful play class

Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services is offering a new exploration and enrichment class for ages 18 months to 8 years old 9:30-10:45 a.m. June 19-23 at Rock Mill Park, 3100 Kimball Bridge Road.
“Tinkergarten with Ms. Lynda” is an outdoor nature-play class for children and their caregivers. Each lesson will connect participants with nature and encourage exploration, problem solving, teamwork and creativity.
Registration: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/.../detail/62590....
Purposeful Play offers a series of classes and camps to connect children with life skills like improved communication skills through outdoor play, arts and crafts and story time. The program offers free trial classes and birthday parties also. Information: www.purposefulplaytg.com.
