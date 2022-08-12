Alpharetta offering after school running program

Alpharetta Health & Wellness is teaming up with the Atlanta Track Club for Kilometer Kids. The free, 10-week after school running program for kids 5 to 14 teaches goal setting, healthy habits, respect and community building through game-based running activities.
The non-competitive program is open to all elementary and middle school students regardless of their running ability or experience. Kilometer Kids is not about running the fastest or winning a race, but about working hard, being kind and having fun while learning about physical fitness and team building.
T-shirts, wristbands and other incentives are available to help motivate Kilometer Kids to reach a goal of running 26.2 total miles over the 10-week period. Coaches are trained with CPR/First Aid training, and SafeSport certification.
Additional information and registration: www.atlantatrackclub.org/kilometerkids.
