Alpharetta offering after school running program

The non-competitive program is open to all elementary and middle school students regardless of their running ability or experience. Kilometer Kids is not about running the fastest or winning a race, but about working hard, being kind and having fun while learning about physical fitness and team building.

T-shirts, wristbands and other incentives are available to help motivate Kilometer Kids to reach a goal of running 26.2 total miles over the 10-week period. Coaches are trained with CPR/First Aid training, and SafeSport certification.