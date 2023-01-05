Alpharetta moves forward on Webb Bridge Road construction

In Phase 2, Webb Bridge Park to Maid Marion Close, construction is expected to take about 18 months to complete a roundabout at the intersection of Webb Bridge Road and Webb Bridge Way. The project includes new sidewalks, landscape areas and pedestrian lighting.

The Phase 4 segment from North Point Parkway to Big Creek Greenway will take closer to two and a half years to complete because the project includes the replacement of the bridge over Big Creek. Keeping Webb Bridge Road open during construction contributes to this timeline.