Alpharetta moves forward on Webb Bridge Road construction

Alpharetta has made a $14 million commitment to improve Webb Bridge Road with contracts to begin construction on two sections of the multi-phased project. These latest contracts will improve a section of the project from Webb Bridge Park to Maid Marion Close and a second section from the Big Creek Greenway to just east of North Point Parkway.
In Phase 2, Webb Bridge Park to Maid Marion Close, construction is expected to take about 18 months to complete a roundabout at the intersection of Webb Bridge Road and Webb Bridge Way. The project includes new sidewalks, landscape areas and pedestrian lighting.
The Phase 4 segment from North Point Parkway to Big Creek Greenway will take closer to two and a half years to complete because the project includes the replacement of the bridge over Big Creek. Keeping Webb Bridge Road open during construction contributes to this timeline.
The new bridge will include 12-foot wide travel lanes and 11-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the road to accommodate pedestrians and bicycles. Between North Point Parkway and the bridge, the road will feature travel lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and pedestrian lighting.
