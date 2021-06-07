Alpharetta, Milton waive non-resident fees for some recreation programs

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with Alpharetta to waive non-resident fees associated with youth football, youth softball and two different therapeutic summer camps, Camp Joyful Soles and Camp Happy Hearts.
Camp Happy Hearts is Alpharetta’s summer camp serving individuals with special needs ages of 6 to 12, while Milton’s Camp Joyful Soles serves the same population ages 13 to 22.
Alpharetta’s youth softball program has residency requirements for formation of its travel teams. Fifty percent of the team must be comprised of Alpharetta residents for the team to form. Under the new agreement, Milton citizens in Alpharetta’s youth softball program will be considered “residents” for this travel team requirement.
Milton anticipates losing approximately $6,000 in non-resident fees with the agreement but feels the benefits will outweigh the financial impact.
Alpharetta must also approve the agreement for it to take effect.