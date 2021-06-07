Alpharetta, Milton waive non-resident fees for some recreation programs

Camp Happy Hearts is Alpharetta’s summer camp serving individuals with special needs ages of 6 to 12, while Milton’s Camp Joyful Soles serves the same population ages 13 to 22.

Alpharetta’s youth softball program has residency requirements for formation of its travel teams. Fifty percent of the team must be comprised of Alpharetta residents for the team to form. Under the new agreement, Milton citizens in Alpharetta’s youth softball program will be considered “residents” for this travel team requirement.