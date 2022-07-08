Alpharetta may break with glass recycling program

“It is very common for glass not to be collected,” he added. “(Sometimes) they have a new driver on the route who doesn’t see smaller bins (set out by customers). It’s just been problematic.”

Alpharetta informed residents in social media posts on Wednesday and Thursday that the current level of service for glass collection is unacceptable and no other viable alternatives have come about. The posts received more than 100 comments with most voicing objections to canceling curbside glass pick-up. Some said they accept the inconsistent service. Others asked Alpharetta to work out an arrangement with Roswell to use its recycling center located on Maxwell Road.

Drinkard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the two cities have been unable to come to any agreement.

The assistant city administrator added that a decision on canceling Alpharetta’s contract hasn’t been made yet and residents will have an opportunity to weigh in during public comment at the meeting on Monday.