Alpharetta may break with glass recycling program

Alpharetta is looking at canceling its curbside glass collection and recycling program. Some residents are asking the city to reconsider, calling it a “step backward for the environment.”
On Monday, City Council will discuss whether to end its contract for glass recycling services with Republic Services and could vote on the issue.
About 17,000 Alpharetta residences pay for the pick-up of trash, yard waste and regular and glass recycling. Only 20-30% of those homes use the glass collection portion of the program, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said.
The glass recycling program costs residents $4.19 per month. If the service is discontinued, all Republic Service customers would see their bills reduced by that amount, according to Alpharetta.
Drinkard said Republic dedicates two trucks to Alpharetta’s curbside glass pick-up, and the service becomes inconsistent if a truck goes down or there’s a shortage of drivers.
“It is very common for glass not to be collected,” he added. “(Sometimes) they have a new driver on the route who doesn’t see smaller bins (set out by customers). It’s just been problematic.”
Alpharetta informed residents in social media posts on Wednesday and Thursday that the current level of service for glass collection is unacceptable and no other viable alternatives have come about. The posts received more than 100 comments with most voicing objections to canceling curbside glass pick-up. Some said they accept the inconsistent service. Others asked Alpharetta to work out an arrangement with Roswell to use its recycling center located on Maxwell Road.
Drinkard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the two cities have been unable to come to any agreement.
The assistant city administrator added that a decision on canceling Alpharetta’s contract hasn’t been made yet and residents will have an opportunity to weigh in during public comment at the meeting on Monday.
