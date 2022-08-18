ajc logo
Alpharetta library starting “nonconformist book club”

Friends of the Alpharetta Library have started a new book club and offer a monthly book sale. (Courtesy Friends of the Alpharetta Library)

Friends of the Alpharetta Library have started a new book club and offer a monthly book sale. (Courtesy Friends of the Alpharetta Library)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Friends of the Alpharetta Library invite the community to join the Nonconformist Book Club. Their goal is simple – read a variety of literature and then meet for thought-provoking discussions.

The group is open to anyone, and no reservations are needed. Just check out this month’s book selection, Dawn by Octavia E. Butler and join the club for lively discussion 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the library, 10 Park Plaza.

The book club is one of many efforts Friends of the Alpharetta Library promote each month including a monthly book sale. Proceeds from the bookstore help the library pay for programs throughout the year. Donations of used books to restock the bookstore are always needed.

Needed books include classics/high school reading list books, current books (2020 or newer), paperback mysteries and nonfiction (history, military).

Details and hours donations are accepted: www.tinyurl.com/AlphaLibraryFriends.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
