Alpharetta Grow-A-Row sets ambitious produce goal

Alpharetta has launched a Grow-A-Row Program on 9+-acre at the Old Rucker Farm, 900 Rucker Rd., with a year-1 goal of producing 4,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables to be donated to North Fulton Community Charities’ food pantry.
The pandemic has increased the need for programs like the North Fulton Community Charities’ food pantry, which serves more than 125 families per day.
“This initiative and other local gardens make it possible for NFCC to offer fresh and nutritious local produce in our food pantry,” said NFCC Food Pantry Director Melody Fortin. “Families on limited budgets can rarely afford these healthier choices at the grocery store. Partnerships like this one with the City of Alpharetta make it possible for everyone in our community to enjoy the benefits of healthy foods.”
The program hoped to attract 14 to 21 volunteers who would tend the seven rows of crops, but more than 60 signed up. Now teams of volunteers tend to each row. All volunteers donate a minimum of five hours each week, plus participate in each Friday morning harvest when the crops are ready to donate.
Details, including how to volunteer: https://bit.ly/2ODKf5k.