Alpharetta Grow-A-Row sets ambitious produce goal

The pandemic has increased the need for programs like the North Fulton Community Charities’ food pantry, which serves more than 125 families per day.

“This initiative and other local gardens make it possible for NFCC to offer fresh and nutritious local produce in our food pantry,” said NFCC Food Pantry Director Melody Fortin. “Families on limited budgets can rarely afford these healthier choices at the grocery store. Partnerships like this one with the City of Alpharetta make it possible for everyone in our community to enjoy the benefits of healthy foods.”