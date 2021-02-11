Alpharetta Grow-A-Row program seeks volunteers

The program is designed to provide food to families struggling financially, freeing up money to pay rent, utilities, transportation, or unexpected expenses. According to the program’s website, “each day, 100 families shop the food pantry at NFCC. With your support of the Grow-A-Row program, more families will be able to have fresh vegetables on their plates.”

Grow-A-Row volunteers plant, weed, mulch, amend, fertilize, and harvest their assigned row on a weekly basis. To adopt a row, view the details at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7GQVNNS.