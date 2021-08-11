Alpharetta extends contract with government lobbying firm

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved the extension of a contract with Peachtree Government Relations for fiscal year 2022, at $3,000 per month for a total of $36,000. The city has funds budgeted for this expenditure.
The city notes Peachtree Government Relations has completed a list of accomplishments during the 2021 legislative session including assistance in securing CARES funds from Fulton County by establishing a coalition of cities working with the county commission.
The lobbying firm also worked with Representative Chuck Martin, the House Ways and Means Committee and others to stop several bills that would negatively affect the city’s ability to accurately determine and collect regulatory fees as well as limit the amount Alpharetta could collect through right of way permits. PGR is expected to continue working with the author of this bill and others in the year ahead to prevent legislation limiting local control.
PGR also worked with a coalition of cities to pass HB 317 expanding the marketplace facilitator fee to Air B&B and VRBO, worked to override the referendum requirement on permitting distilleries, and facilitated and attended meetings with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The city anticipates the firm will work with the city to address redistricting, elections, and study committee issues in the upcoming 2022 legislative session, among other tasks.