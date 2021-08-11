Alpharetta extends contract with government lobbying firm

The city notes Peachtree Government Relations has completed a list of accomplishments during the 2021 legislative session including assistance in securing CARES funds from Fulton County by establishing a coalition of cities working with the county commission.

The lobbying firm also worked with Representative Chuck Martin, the House Ways and Means Committee and others to stop several bills that would negatively affect the city’s ability to accurately determine and collect regulatory fees as well as limit the amount Alpharetta could collect through right of way permits. PGR is expected to continue working with the author of this bill and others in the year ahead to prevent legislation limiting local control.