Alpharetta council members announce appointments to board & commissions

At a recent Alpharetta City Council meeting, three council members were called on to appoint individuals to various boards and commissions.
Council Member Douglas DeRito appointed Jill Reynolds to the Planning Commission, Pat Corkill to the Design Review Board, Lisa Shippel to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and Sumita Patel to the Cultural Arts Commission.
Council Member Donald Mitchell appointed Lindsey Burnett to the Board of Ethics and Shital Foster to the Cultural Arts Commission.
Council Member Brian appointed Todd Stratton to the Planning Commission, Teresa Rhodes to the Design Review Board, Donna Shaw Murphy to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and Bonnie Steadman to the Historic Preservation Commission.
In addition, Mayor Jim Gilvin appointed the following council members to serve as liaisons with city departments: Council Member Mitchell with Information Technology, Council Member Will with Public Safety, Council Member Hipes with Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services, Mayor Pro Tem Merkel with Community Development, Council Member DeRito with Public Works, and Council Member Binder with Finance.
