Alpharetta considering Parks without Borders with Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

At Alpharetta’s upcoming city council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, the city will consider approving a Parks Without Borders agreement with Johns Creek to allow residents and employees access to each city’s softball, baseball, lacrosse and soccer programs and facilities at the respective city’s resident rate. Johns Creek has already approved the tentative agreement.

Since 2016, Alpharetta and Johns Creek have participated in a Parks without Borders agreement that eliminates non-resident fees for select recreational programs. Prior to 2016, both cities charged an additional 50-75% fee to participants that registered for a recreational program in a city in which they did not reside, even if they lived nearby.

Between the two cities, Johns Creek has become the main provider for youth lacrosse and Alpharetta has become the main provider for youth softball.

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better
2h ago
