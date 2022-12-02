Alpharetta considering Parks without Borders with Johns Creek

Since 2016, Alpharetta and Johns Creek have participated in a Parks without Borders agreement that eliminates non-resident fees for select recreational programs. Prior to 2016, both cities charged an additional 50-75% fee to participants that registered for a recreational program in a city in which they did not reside, even if they lived nearby.

Between the two cities, Johns Creek has become the main provider for youth lacrosse and Alpharetta has become the main provider for youth softball.