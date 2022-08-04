ajc logo
Alpharetta community center roof needs a retrofit

Alpharetta will be retrofitting the Alpharetta Community Center roof. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Alpharetta will be retrofitting the Alpharetta Community Center roof. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta Community Center roof is leaking. The city recently approved a $494,741 contract with Garland/DBS to retrofit the roof at 175 Roswell St.

This contract will retrofit the flat synthetic rubber roofing membrane segments at the facility, not to be confused with the pitched metal roof segments which are scheduled for replacement in the future.

The 25,000-square-foot rubber roofing segments were installed in 1997. A restoration coating was done in 2016 to prolong the roof’s life. These roof segments have now reached their end of life resulting in active leaks.

According to city documents, “a moisture scan was done on the facility to determine the relative percentage of wet insulation (due to leaks) and the findings came back positive and pointed to very little wet insulation.” The insulation does not need to be removed and the new roofing can be applied over the existing rubber material, saving the city hundreds of thousands.

The new roof retrofit will come with a 30-year warranty.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
