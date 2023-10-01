Alpharetta Chamber planning first business summit

The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Alpharetta and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau are organizing the first Alpharetta Business Summit to take place 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Alpharetta Conference Center Avalon.

The summit will feature three keynote speakers: Shane Jackson, President of Jackson Healthcare headquartered in Alpharetta, Cindi Filer, CEO and Founder of Innovative Outsourcing and Jeff Levitan, Founder of All For One.

The event will include two panel sessions covering topics and discussions around sales, marketing and finance. Information and registration: www.AlpharettaChamber.com.

“The City of Alpharetta is looking forward to launching the first-ever Alpharetta Business Summit in collaboration with the Alpharetta Chamber. This summit underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering our local business community, regardless of size,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin in a statement.