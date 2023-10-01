Alpharetta Chamber planning first business summit

Credit: Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce

Credit: Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago
X

The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Alpharetta and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau are organizing the first Alpharetta Business Summit to take place 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Alpharetta Conference Center Avalon.

The summit will feature three keynote speakers: Shane Jackson, President of Jackson Healthcare headquartered in Alpharetta, Cindi Filer, CEO and Founder of Innovative Outsourcing and Jeff Levitan, Founder of All For One.

The event will include two panel sessions covering topics and discussions around sales, marketing and finance. Information and registration: www.AlpharettaChamber.com.

“The City of Alpharetta is looking forward to launching the first-ever Alpharetta Business Summit in collaboration with the Alpharetta Chamber. This summit underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering our local business community, regardless of size,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin in a statement.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women16h ago

Credit: AP

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan
8h ago

15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game
7h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
12h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
The staggering loss of life is too much
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Roswell approves pay increase for full-time fire staff
1h ago
Agriculture program connecting community one seed at a time
14h ago
Fundraiser to help struggling readers runs Oct. 21
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Michael A. Schwarz

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
12h ago
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top