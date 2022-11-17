Alpharetta celebrates new gym floor at community center

According to the city, more than 20,000 students and thousands of residents have enjoyed the gymnasium since the center’s construction in 1997. A long-term moisture problem, worsened after the center flooded in 2016, caused the floor to buckle.

In July, the Alpharetta City Council approved a $175,000 to replace the gym floor. Constructed of maple hardwood, the finished product has eliminated moisture points, and includes a moisture barrier and replaced the cracked foundation that was continually altering the floor’s structural integrity.