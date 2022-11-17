Alpharetta celebrates new gym floor at community center

The Alpharetta Community Center at 175 Roswell St. just received much needed renovations. A new 9,000 square-foot gym floor was recently installed and is now ready for basketball season.
According to the city, more than 20,000 students and thousands of residents have enjoyed the gymnasium since the center’s construction in 1997. A long-term moisture problem, worsened after the center flooded in 2016, caused the floor to buckle.
In July, the Alpharetta City Council approved a $175,000 to replace the gym floor. Constructed of maple hardwood, the finished product has eliminated moisture points, and includes a moisture barrier and replaced the cracked foundation that was continually altering the floor’s structural integrity.
Learn about the Community Center’s health and fitness options including gymnastics, youth dancing, instructional sports, fire safety and more at www.alpharetta.ga.us/government/departments/recreation-parks.
