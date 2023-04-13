X

Alpharetta arts commission approves Lakeview public art mural

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission recently approved a mural designed by artist Thomas Turner. “Strolling Gaze” will be painted on the Lakeview central green wall.

Turner describes the proposed mural in his proposal as “stepping out into nature to escape the everyday hustle and empower ourselves to get lost in the elements. The beautiful chaos of nature serves as a reminder that we are but a small part of the natural world growing and evolving around us.”

The whimsical design unfolds as a visitor and their dog stroll along a path through the woods. Viewers of the mural will “encounter a larger-than-life turtle formed out of natural elements such as moss, bark, and stone, as they walk among scattered schools of giant fish swimming through the trees. The fauna is visually scaled up as a nod to the fact that they are walking through a world ruled by nature on a pathway to a greener future,” added Turner.

