ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves special event facility at Windward Crossing

The recently approved special events facility in Alpharetta is in the basement level of the shopping center and can be accessed from the main level by an elevator, as well as at the rear of the building through the basement level parking deck. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Combined ShapeCaption
The recently approved special events facility in Alpharetta is in the basement level of the shopping center and can be accessed from the main level by an elevator, as well as at the rear of the building through the basement level parking deck. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a request to operate a special event facility in a 5,794-square-foot suite in the Windward Crossing shopping center at 5815 Windward Parkway, Suite 101.

The property, at the southeast corner of Windward Parkway and North Point Parkway, will offer space for corporate and business conferences, banquets, wedding receptions, graduation and birthday celebrations. Catering, photography, music and entertainment will be provided by outside vendors.

Suite 101 is in the basement level of the shopping center and can be accessed from the main level of the center by an elevator, as well as at the rear of the building through the basement level parking deck. Approval came with several conditions including a maximum occupancy of 225 people.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech35m ago
LG candidate’s involvement in ‘fake’ GOP electors draws Republican scrutiny
2h ago
Teen in custody after shooting in meat section at Riverdale Walmart
3h ago
The Jolt: DA Fani Willis on Trump grand jury probe: ‘This is not a game at all.’
The Jolt: DA Fani Willis on Trump grand jury probe: ‘This is not a game at all.’
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
14h ago
The Latest
Perfect time to encounter butterflies in Roswell
1h ago
Alpharetta may break with glass recycling program
2h ago
North Fulton CID expands boundaries, cities approve
16h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top