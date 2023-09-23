Alpharetta approves plan for Valor Christian Academy

After a rather lengthy discussion about tree canopy and shrubbery, the Alpharetta City Council approved a comprehensive land use plan amendment and rezoning to allow Valor Christian Academy to locate in an existing building previously used as a daycare center at 4665 Webb Bridge Road.

Approval came with five standard conditions.

The debate for approval ensued over a double row of 3-foot shrubs to screen the parking lot and auto headlights from the road and the neighborhood across the street. A report engaged by the school expressed safety concerns that a thick line of shrubbery could create an opportunity for a school shooter to lurk.

The city was able to compromise by requiring shrubs that will eventually reach a maximum of 3 feet tall and these will be disbursed as much as 10 feet apart. Normally the city would require installation of shrubs that are already 3-feet tall.