Alpharetta approves plan for Valor Christian Academy

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago
X

After a rather lengthy discussion about tree canopy and shrubbery, the Alpharetta City Council approved a comprehensive land use plan amendment and rezoning to allow Valor Christian Academy to locate in an existing building previously used as a daycare center at 4665 Webb Bridge Road.

Approval came with five standard conditions.

The debate for approval ensued over a double row of 3-foot shrubs to screen the parking lot and auto headlights from the road and the neighborhood across the street. A report engaged by the school expressed safety concerns that a thick line of shrubbery could create an opportunity for a school shooter to lurk.

The city was able to compromise by requiring shrubs that will eventually reach a maximum of 3 feet tall and these will be disbursed as much as 10 feet apart. Normally the city would require installation of shrubs that are already 3-feet tall.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

District attorneys ask court to block new Georgia oversight panel15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Atlanta-area girls who want to be pilots get VIP intro from Delta
17h ago

Atlanta officials say no to more Fulton County inmates in detention center
16h ago

Credit: custom

Police rescue 20 human trafficking victims, arrest 3 suspects
17h ago

Credit: custom

Police rescue 20 human trafficking victims, arrest 3 suspects
17h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse
20h ago
The Latest
Date night in Roswell gets creative and yummy
11m ago
Johns Creek students invited to apply for “Go Green” grant
1h ago
Roswell approves employee benefits package
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 6 high school football scoreboard: Eziomume has huge game
9h ago
FROM OUR ARCHIVES
The two things you need to know about Lucy McBath
Jonesboro councilman in home stretch of Clayton State degree, track career
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top