Alpharetta approves next round in jobs creation grant program

For each job created in Alpharetta by a new or expanding business that qualifies for the Georgia Job Tax Credit Program and for which a current resident of Alpharetta is hired, the city will pay the business a direct grant of $250 to $500 per new employee up to a maximum cumulative amount of $80,000. The grant may be claimed for eligible new full-time, permanent jobs at the Alpharetta facility and may be claimed in years two and three if the Alpharetta resident continues to be employed.

The Director of Economic Development will undertake an in-depth analysis of all current incentive programs to ensure alignment with economic development goals and needs. Based on that analysis, a holistic package of proposed incentive programs will be brought back to the city council for consideration.