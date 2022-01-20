Hamburger icon
Alpharetta approves nearly $500K for sidewalk repairs

Alpharetta City Council approved Excellere Construction to fix 5,700 feet of sidewalk and repair or replace 39 handicap ramps at a cost of $498,000 during a Tuesday meeting.
Alpharetta City Council approved Excellere Construction to fix 5,700 feet of sidewalk and repair or replace 39 handicap ramps at a cost of $498,000 during a Tuesday meeting. AJC FILE

North Fulton County
Alpharetta plans to repair 5,700 feet of sidewalk in the next four months.

City Council agreed Tuesday to pay Excellere Construction $498,000 to fix the sidewalks and repair or replace 39 handicap ramps.

Excellere submitted the lowest of five bids in December to perform the work, according to the Public Works department. The project will focus on the downtown overlay district along Haynes Bridge Road and Georgia Lane and include demolition, sodding and installing new sidewalk panels.

A report by city staff shows 80% of city sidewalks — more than 980,000 feet — are in fair or good condition and 220,000 feet are in poor or very poor shape.

