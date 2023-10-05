Alpharetta approves Mulroy Family Webb Bridge Dog Park design

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved the design and construction plan for the privately funded dog park at Webb Bridge Park.

The Mulroy family is donating $50,000 toward the construction of the dog park. The city match is $4,000 to be funded through current appropriations within the park enhancements account. The total cost of the park is estimated at $53,285.

Initial plans for the dog park include two access gates as well as two connected fenced-in areas, one for small dogs and one for large dogs. The area will remain a natural setting.

Funding from the non-profit Mulroy Family Charitable Foundation founded in 2020 is designed to give back to the community and to help worthy causes such as the environment, the sick, the young and animals.

Once construction is completed, Alpharetta will provide daily general maintenance of the dog park to ensure proper upkeep.