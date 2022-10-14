ajc logo
Alpharetta approves cyber security monitoring purchase

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

Alpharetta is a member of the Multi-State-Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a division of the Center for Internet Security, which is funded by the Department of Homeland Security.

MS-ISAC’s role is to provide cybersecurity information and tools to state, local, tribal and territory governments. The city receives ongoing information from MS-ISAC and participates in nationwide meetings and cybersecurity training at no charge to the city.

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $32,400 purchase from CIS for Albert Monitoring that collects network traffic entering and leaving the city’s network through internet circuits. The collected data is sent to the CIS Security Operations Center where it is analyzed against known bad traffic. Once bad traffic is flagged, SOC reviews and contacts the city if they believe an incident is occurring.

