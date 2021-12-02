Alpharetta approves contracts for citywide landscape maintenance

The first contract includes work areas with greater amounts of ornamental landscape such as street trees, shrubs and ground covers. Examples include the new Rucker Road streetscape, Bethany Road roundabouts, Old Milton Parkway medians (Ga. 400 to Main St.) and city facilities such as the Public Safety headquarters and fire stations.

The second maintenance contract includes work areas where mowing is the primary maintenance activity including sections of Mayfield Road, McGinnis Ferry Road and Westside Parkway.