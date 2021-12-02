Alpharetta approves contracts for citywide landscape maintenance

Landscaping maintenance costs in Alpharetta have nearly doubled. The city council recently approved two contracts with Russell Landscape for citywide landscape maintenance (excluding park lands) and on-call landscape construction.
The first contract includes work areas with greater amounts of ornamental landscape such as street trees, shrubs and ground covers. Examples include the new Rucker Road streetscape, Bethany Road roundabouts, Old Milton Parkway medians (Ga. 400 to Main St.) and city facilities such as the Public Safety headquarters and fire stations.
The second maintenance contract includes work areas where mowing is the primary maintenance activity including sections of Mayfield Road, McGinnis Ferry Road and Westside Parkway.
The current contract costs the city $398,746. The new maintenance contract for $675,224 is the result of labor, fuel and equipment increases, as well as the higher level of service and attention various corridors need due to landscape improvements.
