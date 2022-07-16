ajc logo
Alpharetta approves 6-lot subdivision on Webb Bridge Road

Alpharetta recently approved zoning changes that will allow Madewell Homes to begin construction of a 6-lot single-family detached gated subdivision on Webb Bridge Road. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Alpharetta City Council approved zoning changes that will allow Madewell Homes to begin construction of a 6-lot single-family detached gated subdivision on Webb Bridge Road. The project on 7.83 acres is southeast of the intersection of Webb Bridge Road and Shirley Bridge Road.

In a previous public hearing, there were several comments expressing concerns over the appearance of the stormwater management pond, impact to off-site trees and removal of a leaning tree.

Approval by the council came with 23 conditions recommended by the Planning Commission including guidelines on construction materials of homes facing Webb Bridge Road, landscaping, sidewalks, fencing and items addressing stormwater management and tree removal.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
