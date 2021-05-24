Alpharetta announces school safety connected vehicle initiative

On Thursday, May 20, Alpharetta in collaboration with iATL, Audi USA, Temple Inc., Fulton County Schools, and the Blue Bird Corporation released findings to create safer school zones through the power of connected vehicle technology.
Using artificial intelligence technology, Fulton County has deployed connected vehicle technology on one bus in Alpharetta to help develop notifications to motorists before they are within sight contact with a school bus. Audi has provided an SUV equipped with the connected vehicle technology as part of the safety program development.
As an Audi vehicle approaches a school zone, it will get an alert from a beacon that provides the information the driver needs to slow down. If a school bus is actively picking up or dropping off school children that same vehicle will receive a visual and audible alert that allows the driver to react to the situation and bring the vehicle to a stop.
Details: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaSchoolSafety.